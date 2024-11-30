The Emerald Tablets of Thoth

Tablet XIV

Operation Wisdom



This is a supplementary tablet. It does not have a name, so I named it Operation Wisdom. Kind of like "Operation Meteor" from the Gundam Wing movie. We have 1 last tablet, which will be the last supplementary tablet and will conclude the Emerald Tablets :)



Megalith sites from around the world including the pyramids have been associated with stargate portals. These portals are said to have been able to transfer a being, such as Kʼinich Janaabʼ Pakal to different realms or higher states of consciousness.



This is the 3rd mention of Thoth talking about entering the Halls of Amenti on a fasted stomach, this time for 3 days. Thoth tells us about hiding secrets in symbols, so that the profane(the arrogant) will laugh and renounce so that way only those with hunger for knowledge will know of the secrets.