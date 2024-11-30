© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet XIV Operation Wisdom
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 5 months ago
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth
Tablet XIV
Operation Wisdom
This is a supplementary tablet. It does not have a name, so I named it Operation Wisdom. Kind of like "Operation Meteor" from the Gundam Wing movie. We have 1 last tablet, which will be the last supplementary tablet and will conclude the Emerald Tablets :)
Megalith sites from around the world including the pyramids have been associated with stargate portals. These portals are said to have been able to transfer a being, such as Kʼinich Janaabʼ Pakal to different realms or higher states of consciousness.
This is the 3rd mention of Thoth talking about entering the Halls of Amenti on a fasted stomach, this time for 3 days. Thoth tells us about hiding secrets in symbols, so that the profane(the arrogant) will laugh and renounce so that way only those with hunger for knowledge will know of the secrets.
Tablet XIV
Operation Wisdom
This is a supplementary tablet. It does not have a name, so I named it Operation Wisdom. Kind of like "Operation Meteor" from the Gundam Wing movie. We have 1 last tablet, which will be the last supplementary tablet and will conclude the Emerald Tablets :)
Megalith sites from around the world including the pyramids have been associated with stargate portals. These portals are said to have been able to transfer a being, such as Kʼinich Janaabʼ Pakal to different realms or higher states of consciousness.
This is the 3rd mention of Thoth talking about entering the Halls of Amenti on a fasted stomach, this time for 3 days. Thoth tells us about hiding secrets in symbols, so that the profane(the arrogant) will laugh and renounce so that way only those with hunger for knowledge will know of the secrets.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.