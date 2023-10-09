Create New Account
Jim Jordan sounds like a Zionist Chabad Sympathizer - "Great State of Israel" - He says: There is a "Special Bond" between American and Israeli people - Visited Israel 5 times
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
24 views
Published 17 hours ago

House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the speaker’s race and how America should respond to the Hamas attack on Israel.

-

Adding:

I liked him more than most of the others, until I heard this. Same as the rest. Jim Jordan_ There is a ‘special bond’ between American and Israeli people. Does he mean people or the Chabad Zionist government.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket