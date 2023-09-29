UN Seeks Global Pact to Regulate Free Speech on Internet

The European Union’s thought and speech police have issued a stern warning to Elon Musk that his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, must comply with the EU’s Digital Services Act. The law will force social media companies to remove so-called hate speech and disinformation from their platforms. The plan is to take the EU law global and force companies in America and other nations to shut down voices that the thought and free speech Nazi police deem to be offensive. The EU is using Russian news as the poster child for the drive to restrict free speech. EU thought police claim that Russian propaganda is confusing the public about the Ukraine Russia war. Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn have already signed in to enforce the new EU anti-free speech law. Elon Musk is the only major hold out who has not caved in and promised to deplatform people the EU Nazis don’t like. Vera Jourova, chief of implantation of the new anti-free speech code, vowed to make Elon Musk obey the law or face the consequences, implying that the EU could issue massive fines or block the X social media company from operating in the EU. Jourova pointed to Moscow as the main culprit that forced the EU to pass the law. “The Russian state has engaged in the war of ideas to pollute our information space with half truth and lies to create a false image that democracy is no better than autocracy.” Meanwhile, Canada is leading a campaign to enact a global UN pact to restrict free speech. We'll provide more insight on these stories and more on this edition of TruNews. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/29/23 You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969. Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today! https://www.TruNewsGold.com Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! https://www.AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/ Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858 Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf