FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: GOP More Dangerous Than Al-Qaeda | Jesse Kelly

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Bryan Dean Wright on "I'm Right" with Jesse Kelly Published September 7, 2022
Frmr CIA Dir. Michael Hayden: GOP More Dangerous Than Al-Qaeda
Former CIA Director Michael Hayden uniquely thinks conservatives pose as dangerous a threat as the Islamic extremist organization, Al-Qaeda. We brought another former CIA personnel to expose Hayden's quote tweet confirming his thoughts. Bryan Dean Wright explains just how serious and equally ridiculous an accusation like this is.