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Steve Kirsch - Israeli Government, MoH BOMBSHELL - Covered Up Known Long-Term Vaccine Risks
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390 views • September 06, 2022

Maria Zeee


September 6, 2022


Steve Kirsch joins us to discuss proof that Israel found serious safety problems with the COVID injections then deliberately covered it up, with leaked footage out of a Ministry of Health (MoH) meeting where a panel of experts presented their findings. Following this meeting, a cover-up ensued - and we have the proof.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1iw8u1-steve-kirsch-israeli-government-moh-bombshell-covered-up-known-long-term-va.html

Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccine injuriesisraelmedicinecoverupproofbioweaponvaxjabinoculationinjectioncovidisraeli governmentsteve kirschmaria zeeelong-term risksserious safety problems
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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