Steve Kirsch - Israeli Government, MoH BOMBSHELL - Covered Up Known Long-Term Vaccine Risks

Maria Zeee





September 6, 2022





Steve Kirsch joins us to discuss proof that Israel found serious safety problems with the COVID injections then deliberately covered it up, with leaked footage out of a Ministry of Health (MoH) meeting where a panel of experts presented their findings. Following this meeting, a cover-up ensued - and we have the proof.





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