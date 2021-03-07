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IF THIS VIDEO DOES NOT BRING AMERICANS TOGETHER, Nothing will. "COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF THE UNITES STATES"
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651 views • March 07, 2021
This takeover of the Unites Stea ghas been planned for many years, only delayed 4 years by Trump. Now with Biden and the democrats. they will finish there plan. It was predicted by the rusians, "WE WILL TAKE OVER THE UNITES STATES WITHOUT A WAR"
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