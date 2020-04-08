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(Video 22) Medical Doctor Blows COVID-19 Scamdemic Wide Open-Dr Andrew Kaufman
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
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726 views • April 08, 2020
A virus or any virus is within us naturally and help to expel diseases (see also last video 21) Therefore with corona present in everyone all the time everyone will test positive or will have negligible amounts to be negative. Dying from flu (195,000 cases in the USA in 2019) can, therefore, be called Sars 2 Covid 19

"These patients are slowly being starved of oxygen."
https://www.brighteon.com/30167b87-a3cf-44a4-8476-222cca6c1686

SEE also Videos 25 & 26 https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
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free speechvirusplandemicsars 2 covid 19
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