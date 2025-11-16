the LAS VEGAS SHOOTING October 1, 2017

New Video Emerges ShowingMUZZLE FLASH FROM HELICOPTER Overhead During the LAS VEGAS SHOOTING That Claimed 60 Lives and Injured 413 Others On October 1, 2017, the official narrative states that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock unleashed horror from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel, firing over 1,000 rounds into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Sixty individuals perished, at least 413 were wounded by gunfire, and the ensuing chaos elevated the total injured to approximately 867. An hour later, Paddock was discovered deceased in his room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. To this day, his motive remains officially undetermined. Yet, profound inconsistencies have long shadowed this account—discrepancies echoed in the harrowing testimonies of survivors. Eyewitnesses described gunfire erupting from multiple directions, including bursts that seemed to rain from above. Reports of helicopters circling ominously over the venue fueled early suspicions of coordinated involvement beyond a lone gunman. For years, these claims were dismissed as chaos-induced confusion, lacking irrefutable visual proof. That changes today. A newly surfaced video angle, captured from a vantage point amid the pandemonium, appears to show unmistakable muzzle flashes emanating from a helicopter hovering directly above the terrified concertgoers. The rhythmic bursts align precisely with the onslaught's most lethal volleys, casting grave doubt on the isolated-shooter theory and suggesting a far more orchestrated operation. This footage demands immediate scrutiny from independent investigators. Was the Mandalay Bay perch merely a diversion? Who piloted that aircraft, and under whose orders? Share this widely—truth cannot be suppressed when the evidence illuminates the shadows.