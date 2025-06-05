💥Administration Building in Ukrainian occupied Kherson after the strike, then hit 2nd time & destroyed

💥Administration Building in Ukrainian occupied Kherson after the strike.

The Administration Building in Ukrainian occupied Kherson was hit by a Russian glide bombs this morning.

For some reason, Ukrainians are only sharing front-facing images of the Military Administration building in occupied Kherson that was hit today.

We finally have a photo from the Ukrainian-occupied Kherson Military Administration building showing the rear of the structure after this morning’s Russian glide bomb strikes.

Back of building, image.