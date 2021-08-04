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The Path To Freedom Part 02 - The Necessity of Simplicity
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10 views • August 04, 2021
Part 2 of The Path To Freedom explains the beauty and power of simplicity in designing a solution to the problems we face as humanity and individual societies. People are inherently lazy and will not have any interest in social change if it involves any complicated learning or actions. So, any solutions for positive and transformative societal change must be based in simple ideas of which everyone can grasp and be motivated to work towards because it is a seamless transition from the status quo of enslavement to a new world of freedom and sovereignty for all.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org
For more information, please visit:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org
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