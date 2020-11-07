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Detroit Fraud video
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220 views • November 07, 2020
In Michigan, the vote “inexplicably” jumped up over 130,000 votes for Biden in the middle of the night, without a single new vote for Trump. In this Facebook video, one of the Detroit ballot counters says that they were ready to go home when suddenly a white van, a Chrysler, and a Ferrari, pulled up with over 130,000 additional ballots. In her own words, “Every single ballot, literally 100% of 130,000 ballots, were all Biden ballots that hadn’t been delivered to the precinct before the cut off time.”
This is a repost, I do not confirm or deny the validity, but ignoring is the worst thing we can do.
This is a repost, I do not confirm or deny the validity, but ignoring is the worst thing we can do.
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