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Pizzagate - The Jesuit Ninth Circle Society
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193 views • December 10, 2019
The elite paedophile and child sex trafficking networks span the globe. Paedophilia and satanism go hand in hand. More than 800,000 children go missing every year in the US and 100,000 a year in the UK. Why is this being allowed to continue? When will humanity take back it's power and stop this altogether?
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