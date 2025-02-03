BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2025 Egg & Food Crisis How Your Life Will Change
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
700 views • 3 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


Egg shortages and record prices are only the beginning of the 2025 food crisis. Trade restrictions, workers running for the hills to avoid roundups, lost fruit and citrus from Texas to Florida and California vegetable crops stranded in the fields will shape the rest of the year. Wild card is people using credit cards to survive and buy food, when banks stop that, what happens?



🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/

Keywords
foodagriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030food priceseconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextegg pricesegg shortagesfood that will get more expensive 2025georgia stops chicken exportscitrus harvest 2025california vegetablesvegetable price risehow expensive will food get in 2025why are there egg shortagesegg shortages expained
