Blindspot 113 Tension on Cold War 2.0’s Economic Frontlines & Coalition Virus hits Political Horse trading as ANC fragments further?
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
8 views • 11 months ago

Blindspot 113 - Tension on Cold War 2.0’s Economic Frontlines & Coalition Virus hits Political Horse trading as ANC fragments further?


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

1/6/24


Breaking News

Scott Ritter passport confiscated by US State Dept - cannot travel to Russia



But now, seeing that we are in political horse trading season, where all the horses are infected by the Coalition Virus, we thought that this Monty Python skit perfectly illustrates what is happening inside the ANC now, as we speak - the sacking of pantomime horses…


But, we also propose, in case Buffalo gets chased away, and his contract as prime pantomime ANC horse is summarily discontinued, that he has some future employment prospects in government… being… if he does not survive the coalition virus infecting political horses in South Africa - a government condom marketer & influencer!


russiasouth africascott ritterelections 2024horse tradingcold war 2global economic war
