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Trump Vs BIG PHARMA [MrTruthBomb]
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104 views • January 08, 2022
Trump Vs BIG PHARMA [MrTruthBomb]
President Trump Vs BIG PHARMA Ft. Clif High/X22
Report/AndWeKnow/Patel Patriot - A MrTruthBomb Film
In this video we look at President Trumps controversial Warp Speed and his public support of the globalist vaccines.
LINK FOR PART 1:
https://rumble.com/vqh6tg-president-trump-vs-big-pharma-from-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-mrtruthb.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2PFzMI9bgeqO/
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/Trump-Vs-Big-Pharma-2:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
LINK FOR FULL FILM :
Rumble :
https://rumble.com/vljxdf-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
President Trump Vs BIG PHARMA Ft. Clif High/X22
Report/AndWeKnow/Patel Patriot - A MrTruthBomb Film
In this video we look at President Trumps controversial Warp Speed and his public support of the globalist vaccines.
LINK FOR PART 1:
https://rumble.com/vqh6tg-president-trump-vs-big-pharma-from-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-mrtruthb.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2PFzMI9bgeqO/
https://odysee.com/@MrTruthBomb:0/Trump-Vs-Big-Pharma-2:3?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
LINK FOR FULL FILM :
Rumble :
https://rumble.com/vljxdf-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
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