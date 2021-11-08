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Enduring to the end: Church doctrine has you bypass the walk of salvation to your detriment
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10 views • November 08, 2021
In this video, we expose the fallacies that the denominational and Catholic Churches are promoting about salvation, as they are saying it is EASY to be "saved" when the bible says that is is difficult to be saved.
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https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/enduring-to-the-end-1.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-enduring-to-the-end.html
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