When Will The Messiah Come To The Jews

He already came and His Name was/is Melchizdeq prince of Salem Prince of Peace in the Holy City Jerusalem. Without father mother or ancestry without beginning of days and end of life made to resemble the son of God a priest forever. There is only one of these and that is the one God YahWay, His title, remembrance for all generations. Thus the Messiah the Jews have been waiting for 3500 years came 2500 years ago and they failed to recognize Him. They can be excused for this ignorance since it took the New Testament Completion of scripture to clarify who this was that Avraham paid the tithe to before the defeat of the Kings. Our Christ is Melchizdeq reincarnated and Melchizdeq is God's name when He is on earth. If the Jews would use His name when they pray in the minion they would have their answers from God Himself. They pray to the demon-rat vaal/baal using the meaning of His name adonay/lord. This title is to be shunned by the world in prayer today because of its association with the pagan deity vaal.