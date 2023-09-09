Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Look at all the Criminals being arrested. By the way, who ae are all these people I am seeing on You Tube ? Too funny. - Hee hee hee
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
184 Subscribers
177 views
Published 21 hours ago

All these new people are popping up when I open my computer to You Tube.  By the way, our house is awesome.  This is a great deal by the way for the buyer. Once I sell it, we will move to the new house we just built next door on the same lot.

Keywords
videofunnyarrests

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket