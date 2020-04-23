Quality Mass COVID19 Antibody Testing Is Available & Will End Lockdown, Help Save Economy by Sharing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Contact [email protected] for more information on the COVID-19 Antibody & Virus Test (lgG & lgM test kits)
Show Overview:
Jaime Leija, executive and founding partner of BioLabs Sciences, joins the program to discuss the lgG & lgM antibody & COVID-19 test kits that their laboratories are now mass producing for high volume testing capabilities. Their product gives doctors, clinics, hospitals, businesses, and other institutions, the ability to see accurate results in 10 minutes at a low cost. This is what many governors and other lawmakers are asking for in order to reopen their states and other countries around the world. So let's give it to them!
Please share this information with everyone far and wide. It's time to get the economy going and to save our economy!
Why I disabled comments:
Many people believe testing is giving into the evil cabal and also believe the entire virus is a hoax. While I do believe the virus is being used and exaggerated for other purposes, there really is a virus. Any information claiming it does not exist is disinformation. I have not wavered on that. I also don't believe testing is giving into any cabal. Mass vaccines, chipping, and other surveillance however would be.
I am supporting this important cause for many reasons:
1. Gives data quick to show that the death rate is much lower than the official numbers
2. It gives more ammo to show people do not need mandatory vaccines.
3. If we do not open our economy, our country & economy will collapse.
4. Businesses desperately need to reopen the economy to save their lives work. I ran a company in 2008 and know personally what it is like to be in this situation. It is very stressful to not be able to pay the mortgage, pay salaries, bills, yourself, etc... It will literally wipe out their entire life's work. In 2008, my heart stopped beating normally due to stress. It is real and very bad.
5. Governors and lawmakers world wide are asking for tests to reopen economies. So, let's get it to them asap. It's inexpensive, it doesn't track your DNA or personal data, and it's accurate.
6. We could just have a civil unrest and force the economy to open instead of this, but that may cause civil war. This seems to be an easier path. I would rather not have a violent civil war.
7. Contrary to some, I am not CIA, never have been part of any intel agency, and I am 100% independent.
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Category