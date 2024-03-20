Create New Account
P.3 PSYCHOLOGICAL TURMOIL: From STEWING OVER to PEACE OF MIND; GRAFFITI-induced TOXINS to a PRICELESS FRIENDSHIP MVI_8976-7merged
Published 14 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fc4e3fb1-aea2-4dae-9baf-11a1b1f35c2a

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4bb2889d-cd66-44b7-9e22-96c451626486

Almost all of us have countless challenges daily which threaten to trigger us into mental turmoil, at least briefly. How to practice to develop the skill of returning to, and remaining in, a mental peace which surpasses all understanding? DISCLAIMER: I AM NOT GIVING MEDICAL ADVICE, NUTRITIONAL ADVICE, OR PRODUCT ADVICE. MY UNDERSTANDINGS ABOUT BERKEY AND ZEROWATER FILTERS, AND FLOURIDATION, MAY BE MISTAKEN, AS WELL AS INSTITUTIONS TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST BERKEY.


Keywords
spiritualityreligionwaterpsychologyfluoridationwater of lifepeace of mind

