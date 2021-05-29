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Mark Passio - De-Mystifying The Occult - Part II: Satanism & The Dark Occult
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44 views • May 29, 2021
Mark Passio
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://odysee.com/@WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com:3?
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
Mark Passio continues his exposé of the world of The Occult by clearly defining Satanism and decoding Dark Occult symbology. What IS Satanism? What IS Dark Occultism? How are they employed to control us? How can we defend ourselves against their unholy influence and manipulation? In this presentation, Mark discusses what Satanism REALLY is, versus what most people BELIEVE it to be. He outlines the basic ideology of Satanism and explains the psychological mindset of the adherents of this ancient religion.
Recorded February 6, 2016 at the Ethical Society, Philadelphia PA.
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://odysee.com/@WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com:3?
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
Mark Passio continues his exposé of the world of The Occult by clearly defining Satanism and decoding Dark Occult symbology. What IS Satanism? What IS Dark Occultism? How are they employed to control us? How can we defend ourselves against their unholy influence and manipulation? In this presentation, Mark discusses what Satanism REALLY is, versus what most people BELIEVE it to be. He outlines the basic ideology of Satanism and explains the psychological mindset of the adherents of this ancient religion.
Recorded February 6, 2016 at the Ethical Society, Philadelphia PA.
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