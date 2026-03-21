Steal The Night (We'll Weather Forever Together) music/lyric video

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Steal The Night (We'll Weather Forever Together) - https://suno.com/s/7f8fmR27Mj06fYwd
Normally my overall book concepts come to me via a dream, this song theme and chorus came to me in a dream to build around. Steal The Night (We'll Weather Forever Together). Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/prodcaster) and Suno AI, music by @suno system. Heavy metal love anthem
[Intro]
[Opening guitar lick slams into D]
[Verse]
Road signs blur in the dark
Your hand finds mine on the dash
Rain hits the windshield hard
We just drive
Let it crash
Thunder shakes in the rearview
But your eyes keep me calm
Whole world starting to fade out
All I need is your palm
[Chorus]
Steal the night
We’ll weather the storm together
Hold me tight
Our love we’ll seal forever
If the sky falls down
We’ll stand here through whatever
Steal the night
We’ll meet
We’ll meet forever
[Verse]
Headlights drown in the downpour
Wipers dance out of time
We laugh at every detour
Turn the fear into fire
Every mile’s a confession
Every glance says don’t let go
If the road disappears now
We already know
[Chorus]
Steal the night
We’ll weather the storm together
Hold me tight
Our love we’ll seal forever
If the sky falls down
We’ll stand here through whatever
Steal the night
We’ll meet
We’ll meet forever
[Bridge]
When the wind screams louder than our doubts (hey!)
We shout back
We’re not backing out
Lightning writes our names across the clouds
We are here
We are here right now
[Chorus]
Steal the night
We’ll weather the storm together
Hold me tight
Our love we’ll seal forever
If the sky falls down
We’ll stand here through whatever
Steal the night
We’ll meet
We’ll meet forever
[Verse]
Night falls
Black shroud descends
Fear takes hold
No surrender
[Chorus]
Steal the night
We’ll weather the storm together
Hold me tight
Our love we’ll seal forever
If the sky falls down
We’ll stand here through whatever
Steal the night
We’ll meet
We’ll meet forever