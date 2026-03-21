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Steal The Night (We'll Weather Forever Together) music/lyric video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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Steal The Night (We'll Weather Forever Together) - https://suno.com/s/7f8fmR27Mj06fYwd

Normally my overall book concepts come to me via a dream, this song theme and chorus came to me in a dream to build around. Steal The Night (We'll Weather Forever Together). Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/prodcaster) and Suno AI, music by @suno system. Heavy metal love anthem



[Intro]

[Opening guitar lick slams into D]


[Verse]

Road signs blur in the dark

Your hand finds mine on the dash

Rain hits the windshield hard

We just drive

Let it crash


Thunder shakes in the rearview

But your eyes keep me calm

Whole world starting to fade out

All I need is your palm


[Chorus]

Steal the night

We’ll weather the storm together

Hold me tight

Our love we’ll seal forever

If the sky falls down

We’ll stand here through whatever

Steal the night

We’ll meet

We’ll meet forever


[Verse]

Headlights drown in the downpour

Wipers dance out of time

We laugh at every detour

Turn the fear into fire


Every mile’s a confession

Every glance says don’t let go

If the road disappears now

We already know


[Chorus]

Steal the night

We’ll weather the storm together

Hold me tight

Our love we’ll seal forever

If the sky falls down

We’ll stand here through whatever

Steal the night

We’ll meet

We’ll meet forever


[Bridge]

When the wind screams louder than our doubts (hey!)

We shout back

We’re not backing out

Lightning writes our names across the clouds

We are here

We are here right now


[Chorus]

Steal the night

We’ll weather the storm together

Hold me tight

Our love we’ll seal forever

If the sky falls down

We’ll stand here through whatever

Steal the night

We’ll meet

We’ll meet forever


[Verse]

Night falls

Black shroud descends

Fear takes hold

No surrender


[Chorus]

Steal the night

We’ll weather the storm together

Hold me tight

Our love we’ll seal forever

If the sky falls down

We’ll stand here through whatever

Steal the night

We’ll meet

We’ll meet forever


Keywords
politicsconstitutionlovepodcastchristianentertainmentmusicmetalstealsongwriterbandanthemtogethersingernightforeverjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
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