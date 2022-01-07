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Wake The FUCK UP or DIE - Special Jan 6 Emergency Broadcast: You Are Living Through WW4 – FULL SHOW 1/6/22
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510 views • January 07, 2022
Alex Jones will be joined by Jan 6 false flag expert Darren Beattie, as well as Ted Nugent and more to lay out how criminal forces of the New World Order have seized control of the federal government and are now casting the American resistance as terrorists that are being tortured in prison. Meanwhile, confirmed reports are flooding in from around the world of children dying after receiving the Covid injections.
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