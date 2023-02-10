Clean your gun, save your bench: Real Avid Smart Mat

If you're looking for a bench mat that will help you keep your handguns and rifles clean and safe, then you need to check out the Gunsmith Smart Mat from Real Avid. This mat is made from durable materials that will protect your bench from dirt, dust, and scratches as you clean your guns.





Plus, the Gunsmith smart mat includes special features that will help you keep your handguns and rifles in peak condition. For example, the mat has built-in storage trays that can hold your parts as you work. Plus, the smart mat features a magnetic try for those small parts that tend to get lost.





So if you're looking for a smart mat that will help you stay safe and clean when handling your firearms, then these Gunsmith Smart Mats from Real Avid are perfect!





Video Index:

0:00 Introduction to the Real Avid Smart Mat

0:35 Features of the Real Avid Smart Mat

1:27 What is the Real Avid Smart Mat XL

3:05 How Durable is the Real Avid Smart Mat

3:19 Did Chemicals melt the Smart Mat?

3:40 Is the Smart Mat Solvent Proof?

4:11 Final thoughts on the Real Avid Smart Mat





The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.





