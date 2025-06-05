BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Was KJP Undercover This Whole Time?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
891 followers
Follow
134 views • 14 hours ago

Inside The Binder

* Is Karine Jean-Pierre a backstabber, gold digger, turncoat etc?

* Or is she an undercover/double agent working with the white hats?

* The big sting operation is sophisticated — and both sides use infiltrators.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (4 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373884997112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1930422655292781045

hoaxtreasoncover-upjesse wattersjoe bidenconspiracycoupshadow governmentinfiltrationpolitical theaterscandalinfiltratordouble agentbidengatethe moviewhite hatsting operationpuppet regimeillegitimate regimekarine jean-pierrekjpundercover agentcentral castingweekend at berniesautopen
