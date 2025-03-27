Wake the Dead 156: Johnny Cirucci on the Talmud, Part II

Sean McCann: One Great Work Network

Johnny Cirucci

'Talmud discussion p.2'





Giovanni 'Johnny' Cirucci returns to Wake the Dead to continue our discussion about the Babylonian Talmud. Another wonderful conversation with a good friend of the show, we look deeper than the usual researcher. We find immorality, hierarchy & domination are the real problems. Our neighbors are not the real enemy & emotional mind control is in full effect these days. Part 1 of this discussion received many comments which were obviously from triggered individuals who expected to hear confirmation of their biases. Lets look beyond our emotional triggers & see what else there is to know.

