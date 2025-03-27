BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wake the Dead 156: Johnny Cirucci on the Talmud, Part II
Resistance Rising
113 followers
13 views • 1 month ago

Sean McCann: One Great Work Network
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/sean-mccann/wtd-ep-156-johnny-cirucci-talmud-discussion-p-2

 

Johnny Cirucci
'Talmud discussion p.2'

Giovanni 'Johnny' Cirucci returns to Wake the Dead to continue our discussion about the Babylonian Talmud. Another wonderful conversation with a good friend of the show, we look deeper than the usual researcher. We find immorality, hierarchy & domination are the real problems. Our neighbors are not the real enemy & emotional mind control is in full effect these days. Part 1 of this discussion received many comments which were obviously from triggered individuals who expected to hear confirmation of their biases. Lets look beyond our emotional triggers & see what else there is to know.

Find Johnny Cirucci here:

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

> Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

> Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

> BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

> Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

> UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

