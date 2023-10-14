Create New Account
Lou Dobbs with guest J6 Political Prisoner Jacob 'Q-anon Shaman' Chansley
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
18 views
Published 20 hours ago

Jake Angeli-Chansley:I was on Lou Dobbs radio show recently!!! Here is the 25min clip of our interview...

OMG, listen to the part at 11:38, it is AMAZING!!  

I hope this clears up much of the misconceptions people may have due to the narrative pushed by the Mockingbird Media!


Thank you Lou Dobbs for the opportunity to set the record straight!

@LouDobbs

@AmericaShaman

https://x.com/AmericaShaman/status/1713061268117135816?s=20


Keywords
podcastlou dobbsjan 6 political prisonerguest jacob chansley

