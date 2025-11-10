BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bitching about Benshoof, no mention of his and his so called legal team's collusion, lies, and fraud.
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Discussion of the legal and personal struggles of Kurt Benshoof, a man facing harassment and challenges related to his concerns about his son's well-being and vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kurt Benshoof's Legal Struggles
Kurt Benshoof faces severe legal repercussions for opposing COVID mandates and asserting parental rights. 
•    Benshoof's only prior conviction was for minor marijuana offenses over a decade ago.
•    He became concerned about COVID vaccine mandates and his son's well-being amid his partner's lifestyle changes.
•    His partner secretly vaccinated their son against his wishes and excluded him from parental involvement.
•    Benshoof's legal battles included accusations of harassment and stalking for asserting his rights.
•    He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, significantly longer than typical sentences for serious crimes like rape.

Court System's Alleged Bias
The court system is accused of bias and misconduct throughout Benshoof's trial.
•    The judge refused to recuse herself despite being ordered to do so. 
•    Evidence beneficial to Benshoof was excluded, while the prosecution's objections were consistently upheld.
•    Benshoof was denied meaningful participation in his defense, being held in solitary confinement.
•    The judge prohibited the mention of the Constitution during the trial, undermining Benshoof's defense rights.

Appeal Process and Challenges
Benshoof's appeal faces significant hurdles due to the court's previous rulings.
•    The Washington Court of Appeals has previously deemed the judge's actions illegal.
•    There is skepticism about whether the court will uphold its own precedents in this case.
•    The outcome of the appeal remains uncertain, with concerns about ideological bias influencing judicial decisions.

harassmentstalkingappealbenshoof
