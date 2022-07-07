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NIGHT SHADOWS -- Have the Psalm 2 Rich Men Won? Somehow Thinking They’ll Miss the “Time of Trial?”
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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100 views • July 07, 2022

Are people in America and around the world beginning to wake-up to what is being done to them and their children? Will we see any resistance at all, or have the rich men won the war already and we just don't want to face it? Are we really about to enter into the darkest period of mankind's history on Earth? Are we about to enter into the period Jesus called "the time of trial"? Are we that close to Daniel's 70th week? Will Jesus come for His Bride and take her back to the Father's House for the Marriage Supper? Are millions of people going to be left behind to face a horrible future for Christ rejection and more...


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