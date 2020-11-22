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El Bandido - Weber Bandit Resonator Improvisation
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37 views • November 22, 2020
Just an improvisation on my Weber Bandit Resonator to a drum track I programmed in Superior Drummer using the Nashville and Electronic kits. I found this kind of rare resonator in an old vintage guitar store in the northwest suburbs. This resonator is actually a prototype for a small range of resonators that Weber produced sometime in the early 2000s. The cool thing about this guitar is that it's bridge is intonated unlike 99% of most resonators out there, this means you can play it more accurately across the neck without resorting to bending notes to get them intoned.
The overall mood of the song reminds me of an old west bandit waiting to ambush a train filled with gold.
Thanks for listening :-) #bandido #weber #resonator
The overall mood of the song reminds me of an old west bandit waiting to ambush a train filled with gold.
Thanks for listening :-) #bandido #weber #resonator
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