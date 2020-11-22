BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

El Bandido - Weber Bandit Resonator Improvisation
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • November 22, 2020
Just an improvisation on my Weber Bandit Resonator to a drum track I programmed in Superior Drummer using the Nashville and Electronic kits. I found this kind of rare resonator in an old vintage guitar store in the northwest suburbs. This resonator is actually a prototype for a small range of resonators that Weber produced sometime in the early 2000s. The cool thing about this guitar is that it's bridge is intonated unlike 99% of most resonators out there, this means you can play it more accurately across the neck without resorting to bending notes to get them intoned.

The overall mood of the song reminds me of an old west bandit waiting to ambush a train filled with gold.

Thanks for listening :-) #bandido #weber #resonator
Keywords
musicoriginal musicguitarbandidoresonator
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Chase Codewell
Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Lance D Johnson
Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Chase Codewell
Anthropic&#8217;s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry&#8217;s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Anthropic’s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry’s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Ramon Tomey
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy