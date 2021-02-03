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Welcome to my Mike444 new channel ( news to share about the vaccine)
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1561 views • February 03, 2021
Hi and welcome to my new channel on Brighteon , as got another strike from dodgy YouTube after speaking the truth . God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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