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This BOMBSHELL Detail On Waukesha Killer Is Being Withheld From You - The Reason Will SHOCK You!
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660 views • November 23, 2021
A very tragic event occurred Sunday night when a red SUV driver, Darrell Edwards Brooks, decided to ram into a crowd of people at a festival killing 5 and injuring 48 people. As usual after the events transpired, the mainstream media spun the story because the killer is a Black racist BLM supporter. Meanwhile they falsely paint Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremist. Agenda? All that and more in the report.
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