Candidate for County Commissioner - District 2, David Hoffman

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
David Hoffman, from Ft. Gratiot, sits down with Eileen to discuss his run for County commissioner, District 2. As a Vietnam Veteran and Pastor, he is well trained to win the battle that lies before him and to serve the people of his District.
To view David Hoffman's "Remembrance Ceremonies" show, click on the link https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/pow-mia-remembrance-ceremonies-with-david-hoffman/
If you have any questions for David Hoffman you can email him at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.