Candidate for County Commissioner - District 2, David Hoffman

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





David Hoffman, from Ft. Gratiot, sits down with Eileen to discuss his run for County commissioner, District 2. As a Vietnam Veteran and Pastor, he is well trained to win the battle that lies before him and to serve the people of his District.





To view David Hoffman's "Remembrance Ceremonies" show, click on the link https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/pow-mia-remembrance-ceremonies-with-david-hoffman/







If you have any questions for David Hoffman you can email him at [email protected]





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/