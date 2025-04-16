Taxation Will Bleed You Dry: Anti-Federalist Warnings Ignored

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More than a century before the 16th Amendment and the IRS, the Anti-Federalists warned that the Constitution’s taxing power would be used to bleed the people dry and consolidate power. Luther Martin, George Mason, Cato, and others saw it coming - unlimited taxation, oppressive enforcement, and economic subjugation. We ignored them. Now we live it.
Path to Liberty: April 16, 2025