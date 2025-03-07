BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. May Be Pulled Into War - Biden's Congress Passed Bill Barring U.S. From Withdrawing From NATO
The Appearance
327 views • 1 month ago

End Time News Report * 3.7.2025


CONGRESS APPROVES BILL BARRING TRUMP FROM WITHDRAWING FROM NATO

https://thehill.com/homenews/4360407-congress-approves-bill-barring-president-withdrawing-nato/


WASHINGTON BANS BRITAIN FROM SHARING U.S. MILITARY INTELLIGENCE WITH UKRAINE

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14461597/Washington-BANS-Britain-sharing-US-military-intelligence-Ukraine.html


HOW THE CCP MEDDLES IN OTHER NATIONS' AFFAIRS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/how-the-ccp-meddles-in-other-nations-affairs-with-gordon-chang/


KASH PATEL ANNOUNCES ARREST OF...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/just-kash-patel-announces-arrest-two-active-duty/


PUTIN SAID TO BE READY TO AGREE TO UKRAINE TRUCE

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-03-07/russia-s-putin-is-said-to-be-ready-to-agree-to-ukraine-truce-with-conditions?leadSource=uverify%20wall&embedded-checkout=true


WHY HAVE 29 CARTEL LEADERS SURRENDERED TO AUTHORITIES?

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/03/1250913/


CONGRESS PLANS TO FUND USAID

https://www.independentsentinel.com/following-scotus-ruling-congress-plans-to-fund-usaid/


MACRON ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL ORDER OF AGGRESSION TOWARD RUSSIA

https://www.infowars.com/posts/macron-announces-new-global-order-aggression-toward-russia-us-repeatedly-references-his-nuclear-weapons


TRUMP'S PLAN TO ELIMINATE EDUCATION DEPT.

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/draft-of-trump-executive-order-aims-to-eliminate-education-department-5315c3a4


PETE SESSIONS INTRODUCES 'MAKE ELECTIONS SECURE ACT'

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/rep-pete-sessions-introduce-make-elections-secure-act/


Augusto's websites...

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsbiblechristianityprophecyww3ukraineeuitalyrubioperezend time news reportaugusto
