U.S. May Be Pulled Into War - Biden's Congress Passed Bill Barring U.S. From Withdrawing From NATO

End Time News Report * 3.7.2025
CONGRESS APPROVES BILL BARRING TRUMP FROM WITHDRAWING FROM NATO
https://thehill.com/homenews/4360407-congress-approves-bill-barring-president-withdrawing-nato/
WASHINGTON BANS BRITAIN FROM SHARING U.S. MILITARY INTELLIGENCE WITH UKRAINE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14461597/Washington-BANS-Britain-sharing-US-military-intelligence-Ukraine.html
HOW THE CCP MEDDLES IN OTHER NATIONS' AFFAIRS
https://www.americaoutloud.news/how-the-ccp-meddles-in-other-nations-affairs-with-gordon-chang/
KASH PATEL ANNOUNCES ARREST OF...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/just-kash-patel-announces-arrest-two-active-duty/
PUTIN SAID TO BE READY TO AGREE TO UKRAINE TRUCE
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-03-07/russia-s-putin-is-said-to-be-ready-to-agree-to-ukraine-truce-with-conditions?leadSource=uverify%20wall&embedded-checkout=true
WHY HAVE 29 CARTEL LEADERS SURRENDERED TO AUTHORITIES?
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/03/1250913/
CONGRESS PLANS TO FUND USAID
https://www.independentsentinel.com/following-scotus-ruling-congress-plans-to-fund-usaid/
MACRON ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL ORDER OF AGGRESSION TOWARD RUSSIA
https://www.infowars.com/posts/macron-announces-new-global-order-aggression-toward-russia-us-repeatedly-references-his-nuclear-weapons
TRUMP'S PLAN TO ELIMINATE EDUCATION DEPT.
https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/draft-of-trump-executive-order-aims-to-eliminate-education-department-5315c3a4
PETE SESSIONS INTRODUCES 'MAKE ELECTIONS SECURE ACT'
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/rep-pete-sessions-introduce-make-elections-secure-act/
