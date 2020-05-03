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The Coronavirus is NOT a VIRUS!! IT'S LUNG MUCUS!!
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188 views • May 03, 2020
After Studying & watching many Health Videos & Professional Doctors Explain on what the Coronavirus does to your lungs specifically. It's is been made Quite Clear this COVID19 Virus is NOTHING MORE then LUNG MUCUS!! We Will Explain!!
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