ΤΟ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟ ΜΙΤΟΧΟΝΔΡΙΑΚΟ DNA ΔΙΑΦΕΡΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΑΛΛΑ! IXΩΡ!THE GREEK DNA.ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΤΟΥΛΑΤΟΣ (TOULATOS)ΜΟΡΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΟΛΟΓΟΣ ΕΞΗΓΕΙ ΤΟ ΠΩΣ!

Μοριακή βιολόγος απο το Οχάιο Αμερικής με διδακτορικό στην Μοριακή και κυτταρική βιολογία,αναλύει στην εκπομπη του Άγγελου Αγγελάτου πως ανακάλυψε οτι το Ελληνικό DNA διαφέρει με αποδειξεις απο όλα τα άλλα στον πλανητη!
