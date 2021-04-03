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Examining Biden's broken border | Sheriff David Clarke and Rep. Andy Biggs
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SOUTHERN BORDER: President Biden has a real humanitarian crisis on his hands, Rep. Andy Biggs and Sheriff David Clarke examine the ramifications of the migrant surge and more - via Newsmax TV's 'John Bachman Now.'
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