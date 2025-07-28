BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Ezekiel 38 Surprise Fulfilment - Gog Genociding Innocents. Palestinians the true Jews?
Truth John 14:6
572 followers
40 views • 1 day ago

Ezekiel 38 Is not future prophecy. It has already been fulfilled. Much of the book of Revelation is passed history not future as the Dispensationalist would have you believe. The key to Revelation prophecy is mentioned in Mathew 24 verse 34, "This generation shall not pass till all these things be fulfilled. Key word "this" meaning the generation to whom he was speaking, the disciples! fulfilled before the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D. Example, Rev. 7:4 the 144,000 sealed are Jewish evangelists not in the future but fulfilled in Acts 2: 5, 9-11. Jews out of every nation 144,000 were sealed (by the Holy ghost & power, Acts 1:8) and evangelized all the nations in the known world at that time, "These have turned the world upside down" Acts 17:6.

Keywords
ezekiel 38fulfillmentsurprisegenocidinginnocents
