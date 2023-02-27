FOC Show: Robin Bullock | End Times; It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN." - Professor Werner with Clay Clark; CBDC: The End of Freedom? The Mark of the Beast? | Economic Update; Kevin McCarthy and Trump Speaker of the House

















Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf









The “UNCANCELABLE” Clay Clark

WEBSITE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/

ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









FOC Show: What is God Saying to His People? With Julie Green; CBDC: The End of Freedom? The Mark of the Beast? | Economic Update; Hearing the Voice of God with Tammy Wagoner: https://rumble.com/v20b8jy-foc-show-what-is-god-saying-to-his-people-with-julie-green-cbdc-the-end-of-.html









BREAKING NEWS!! Arizona Lawsuit. Executive Order 14067 Takes Effect on December 13, 2022 with General Michael Flynn and Mike Lindell: https://rumble.com/v1zzd9e-breaking-news-arizona-lawsuit.-executive-order-14067-takes-effect-on-decemb.html









Emerald Robinson | Kevin McCarthy and RINO Establishment Struggle To Gain Traction, Twitter Files | Flyover Conservatives: https://rumble.com/v1z2wr8-full-interview-emerald-robinson-kevin-mccarthy-and-rino-establishment-strug.html

















11th Hour

1:00:03 - 1:41:11

https://www.youtube.com/live/mt6-FerpQ2w?feature=share

















To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900









Check out our other economic updates here ▶ https://banned.video/playlist/61e636d86959067dbbf9f8f0

















SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 1f7101b49c99076a



