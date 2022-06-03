Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:30, June 3, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 21 areas of concentration of AFU manpower and military equipment during the day.



✈️💥Operational-tactical, army and unmanned aviation have hit 37 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 360 nationalists and 49 weapons and military equipment including 1 detection and airspace control radar station in Slavyansk, Donetsk People's Republic.



▫️Also 13 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, 1 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system have been destroyed near Bakhmut, as well as 2 mortar batteries, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 8 artillery mounts, 26 special vehicles, and 4 missile and artillery weapon depots near Soledar, Dzerzhinsk, Yakovlevka and Bakhmut.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Ryasnaya, Krutaya Balka, Donetsk People's Republic and Dmitrovka, Kharkov Region overnight. 3 Uragan multiple-launch rockets have been also intercepted over Petropolie, Kamenka, Kharkov Region, and Novoselovka Vtoraya, Donetsk People's Republic.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 26 command posts, 122 AFU artillery and mortar batteries at firing positions, 537 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 5 ammunition depots. 1 AFU unmanned aerial vehicle control post near Pervomaiskoe in Nikolaev Region has been destroyed.



📊In total, 186 Ukrainian aircraft and 129 helicopters, 1,087 unmanned aerial vehicles, 328 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,386 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 462 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,760 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,376 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



▫️Against the backdrop of Kiev's political catastrophe in Mariupol and military failures in Donbass, the Kiev regime, with British financial support, has organised the production of "morale raise" videos for Western and Ukrainian audiences.



▫️In particular, on May 28, staged video was filmed near Meshkovka, Nikolaev Region, of the alleged "high efficiency" of the use of Western weaponry by Ukrainian nationalists.



▫️To add more drama to the future film, at the insistence of British supervisors, a re-enactment of never-existing battle between Ukrainian Nazis and outnumbered "Russian soldiers" was created on the set.



▫️The roles of "opponents" of the Ukrainian Nazis in the staged short film were performed by members of the local territorial defence unit wearing red armbands.



▫️In the absence of trophy Russian equipment, the mock enemy appears in the frame using Ukrainian APCs and armoured vehicles.



▫️The next video shoot is scheduled for June 5 and 6. The videos will focus on staged testimonies of "ordinary Ukrainians" accusing Russia of allegedly deliberately shelling civilian populated areas.