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The PLANDEMIC: Dr. Judy Mikovits on Dr. Fauci and What the Coronavirus is All About
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311 views • May 11, 2020
This video was originally on Youtube but they've deleted it as the censorship is running rampant.
Dr. Judy Mikovits has bravely come forward and shared her direct experience as a scientific researcher who has had dealings with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
From what I've seen of Dr. Judy Mikovits she makes sense and is speaking the truth. Why has Youtube and other social media platforms deleted the video if she's a crazy conspiracy theorist?
Check out the urls below to discover more about Dr. Mikovits
Dr. Mikovits' books - https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Scientist%C2%92s-Intrepid-Retroviruses-Syndrome/dp/1510713948
https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Corruption-Restoring-Promise-Science/dp/1510752242
https://vaxopedia.org/2018/12/08/who-is-judy-mikovits/
Dr. Judy Mikovits has bravely come forward and shared her direct experience as a scientific researcher who has had dealings with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
From what I've seen of Dr. Judy Mikovits she makes sense and is speaking the truth. Why has Youtube and other social media platforms deleted the video if she's a crazy conspiracy theorist?
Check out the urls below to discover more about Dr. Mikovits
Dr. Mikovits' books - https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Scientist%C2%92s-Intrepid-Retroviruses-Syndrome/dp/1510713948
https://www.amazon.com/Plague-Corruption-Restoring-Promise-Science/dp/1510752242
https://vaxopedia.org/2018/12/08/who-is-judy-mikovits/
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