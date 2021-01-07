PROTESTORS TEAR GASSED - INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER MARYAM HENEIN ON THE FRONT LINES IN WASHINGTON DC

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Maryam Henein reports on what she is observing on the front lines in Washington DC. She was tear gassed along with many other peaceful protestors, but she did see unusual non-peaceful infiltrators that appeared to be Antifa (other reports are confirming Antifa signs and patterns). Her views conflict with the reports coming out of Washington by the MSM and by many in congress.
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio