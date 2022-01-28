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Glenn Beck--EXPLAINED--Why Biden’s Build Back Better bill is FASCISM
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0 view • January 28, 2022
President Biden is meeting with several of the nation’s most powerful CEO’s today to discuss why his ‘Build Back Better’ bill apparently is great for the country and world. But Glenn explains why it’s anything but. In fact, this bill IS the Great Reset and it will enact fascism throughout America at a rate from which we may not recover. A major shift is coming, Glenn says, and we MUST stop it now.
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