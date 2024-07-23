Where Is Joe Biden?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who’s Running The Country?
* Joe [Bidan] hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday in Las Vegas, 4 days after the assassination attempt on President Trump.
* The signature on his memo announcing that he’s dropping out of the 2024 election is a forgery.
* The recent alleged phone call from him was created using ElevenLabs (an A.I. voice app).
* He has been missing in action for years.
* There have been at least 3 fake [P]resident [Bidan]s on camera.
* U.S. presidents have been missing for decades.
* All we’ve had in the White House in our lifetime are puppet front men.
Reese Reports | 23 July 2024
