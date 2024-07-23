Who’s Running The Country?

* Joe [Bidan] hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday in Las Vegas, 4 days after the assassination attempt on President Trump.

* The signature on his memo announcing that he’s dropping out of the 2024 election is a forgery.

* The recent alleged phone call from him was created using ElevenLabs (an A.I. voice app).

* He has been missing in action for years.

* There have been at least 3 fake [P]resident [Bidan]s on camera.

* U.S. presidents have been missing for decades.

* All we’ve had in the White House in our lifetime are puppet front men.





Reese Reports | 23 July 2024

https://rumble.com/v585osc-where-is-joe-biden.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=669fff0592d9e871dba3d021