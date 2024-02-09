Is Putin Still a Monster?

In a highly anticipated interview with Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin spoke to the Western world for the first time since invading Ukraine. The Russian president and dictator started with a 45-minute unsolicited history lesson on Russia. He then told Tucker that the Ukraine war was America’s fault, that he didn’t harbor expansionist ambitions, and that the war could end as soon as the U.S. stopped supplying Ukraine with money and weapons. He indicated that he is every bit the globalist. Today, Steve Bonta and William F. Jasper join Paul Dragu to discuss the interview and provide context on a man with a long track record of tyrannical actions.

