Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Putin Still a Monster?
channel image
The New American
2315 Subscribers
65 views
Published Yesterday

In a highly anticipated interview with Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin spoke to the Western world for the first time since invading Ukraine. The Russian president and dictator started with a 45-minute unsolicited history lesson on Russia. He then told Tucker that the Ukraine war was America’s fault, that he didn’t harbor expansionist ambitions, and that the war could end as soon as the U.S. stopped supplying Ukraine with money and weapons. He indicated that he is every bit the globalist. Today, Steve Bonta and William F. Jasper join Paul Dragu to discuss the interview and provide context on a man with a long track record of tyrannical actions. 

Keywords
interviewtucker carlsonputinukraine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket