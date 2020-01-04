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President Trump Gives Statement After Drone Strike Of Top Iranian General Soleimani - War Room Full Show
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27 views • January 04, 2020
An epic broadcast today as the World is in epic times. President Trump makes a statement after the Iranian drone strike killing a top Iranian General. We look at responses from around the world and get responses from callers. More strikes happen as we are live on air. Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins us to give us his takes on the latest developments in Iran and the Middle East and how this geopolitically affects the world. Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
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