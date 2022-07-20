NFSC to Disclose CCP’s Top-Secret Plan to Capture Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/pwgmf5b9
Miles Guo revealed in the Live Broadcast on July 17 that the New Federal State of China (NFSC) will launch a new revolutionary expose to disclose when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established military ambitions and plots specifically against the United States, Europe, and Japan to attack Taiwan and take over the world