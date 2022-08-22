[AUG. 21, 2022] "I WILL GIVE YOU YOUR LIFE AS A PRIZE"- DEFINING "HOPE" IN THE END TIMES

#JUDGEMENT #MERCY #PROPHECY

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: What does HOPE look like in the end times? Is it cheap and available grace, continuous acceptance of sin in the society that wants to force God to accept it too? Do we have a right to hope, and if we do, are we right in insisting that it be according to OUR standards, or The Lord's? "I will give your life to you as a prize in all places, to keep you wherever you go." (Jeremiah 45:5) The Lord's promise to keep His people in adversity, terrors, trials and the sheer heart-wrenching challenge of the last days is not a weak one, but it is only made to RIGHTEOUS PEOPLE WHO HAVE MADE UP THEIR MIND TO HONOUR GOD WITH THEIR LIFE, no matter what. Anything other than that, less than that, aside from that- no- there is no claim to Hope, Faith, Love of God and no mention of keeping one's life "as a prize."





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MERCY, GRACE & HOPE CAN ONLY BE ON GOD'S TERMS. He is the home of all these, in fact, He IS all these. If we want mercy, if we need hope, Jesus is the only place to find it. The Word is Life. We must continue in the Word, JESUS is the word. He gives us strength to handle what's coming & we will only be steadfast in HIM and not swept away by fears of the day. JESUS IS THE WAY. JESUS IS THE ANSWER. JESUS IS ALL WE HAVE. Trust in Him, it is not easy to transfer all your trust from yourself but you can do it (and keep doing it). It's a process, it takes time, but He is patient and the Spirit is with us to help. In Jesus name, amen.



