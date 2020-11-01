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3 Types of Gas Mask Filters You Need to Survive Disaster
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150 views • November 01, 2020
Canadian Prepper
November 1 2020
#survival #mask #prepping
In this video I explain the difference between 3 types of respirator filter. All of these filters have different capabilities ranging from biological, gas and carbon monoxide protection. Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off entire order
Get a Carbon Monoxide VKF-450 filter here:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/smoke-carbon-monoxide-gas-mask-filter
Get P3 Filters:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/copy-of-mira-safety-dotpro-320-40mm-gas-mask-filter
Get multipurpose filters:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/multipurpose-nbc-filter-for-mestrel-masks
20 year shelf life filters:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/mira-safety-20-year-shelf-life-gas-mask-filter-nbc-77-sof-40mm-thread
Mira CM-6M Masks:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/cm-6m-tactical-gas-mask-full-faced-cbrn-defense
SGE 400/3 BB +:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/sge-400-3-bb-cbrn-gas-mask-medium-large-all-accessories
November 1 2020
#survival #mask #prepping
In this video I explain the difference between 3 types of respirator filter. All of these filters have different capabilities ranging from biological, gas and carbon monoxide protection. Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off entire order
Get a Carbon Monoxide VKF-450 filter here:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/smoke-carbon-monoxide-gas-mask-filter
Get P3 Filters:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/copy-of-mira-safety-dotpro-320-40mm-gas-mask-filter
Get multipurpose filters:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/multipurpose-nbc-filter-for-mestrel-masks
20 year shelf life filters:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/mira-safety-20-year-shelf-life-gas-mask-filter-nbc-77-sof-40mm-thread
Mira CM-6M Masks:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/cm-6m-tactical-gas-mask-full-faced-cbrn-defense
SGE 400/3 BB +:
https://bugoutroll.ca/collections/gas-masks/products/sge-400-3-bb-cbrn-gas-mask-medium-large-all-accessories
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